Panthers place second at Eastern Guilford Holiday tournament

Coming off a heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss at South Granville at the start of this year’s December holiday break, Orange High’s boy’s basketball team made its way to Gibsonville once again to play in the Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament. The Panthers, who won the EGHS Holiday event last winter, were looking not only to avenge their loss to South Granville, but to prove they were good enough to win the EGHS holiday tournament yet again.