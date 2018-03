Updated: September 28, 2017 - 2:49 pm

Freedom of speech and what it means to me has meant different things throughout my life. With age and life experiences, I process things much differently today, then I did when I was young. The 1st Amendment declares that the right to free speech, is a right afforded to every citizen of the United States. This being the case, there should be no dispute when free speech is used to highlight issues, that effect the citizens in the United States. The 1st amendment states that all men are born equally free and independent, and have certain natural, inherent and inalienable (absolute, indisputable, undeniable) rights, amongst which are, enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety. Every citizen has that right! The need and importance of free speech is evident every time I feel one of the 1st Amendment Rights have been assaulted or abused. I am going to ask you a couple of questions. I just want to think about them. more »