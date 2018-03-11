News of Orange
On the morning of Tuesday, March 20, Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conduc…
As the clock struck 10 a.m. earlier today, students across Orange County and throughout the …
The Hillsborough Board of Commissioners appointed Matt Hughes to Town Commissioner on Monday…
The Nash Dash winner’s trophy is surprisingly elegant, as a running man figurine holding fau…
Three weeks after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, Orange County Schools have experie…
Numerous local citizens have expressed their displeasure with the possibility of 20-by-30 fo…
The Hillsborough Board of Commissioners is considering five candidates for a town commission…
On Thursday evening at the Town of Hillsborough’s Town Barn Meeting Hall, nearly fifty local…
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a former Orange County …
A staff member at Orange High School has confirmed to the News of Orange that the school has been evacuated Thursday afternoon.
Cedar Ridge senior Kevin Wright, a star for the Red Wolves on the football field and in track for the past few years, has found his new college home. In a ceremony in the Cedar Ridge High gymnasium, Wright signed to play football at North Carolina Wesleyan.
Orange High brought an undefeated 20-0 record and a tremendous surge of momentum into Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A state dual team wrestling match against Piedmont High School. After taking down another undefeated team, Cape Fear, on the road Thursday night in the regionals, the Panthers were poised to avenge last year’s state title match loss to Piedmont, and get Spenser Poteat a state title in his first year as head coach.
It was February 25, 2017.
Coming off a heartbreaking buzzer-beating loss at South Granville at the start of this year’s December holiday break, Orange High’s boy’s basketball team made its way to Gibsonville once again to play in the Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament. The Panthers, who won the EGHS Holiday event last winter, were looking not only to avenge their loss to South Granville, but to prove they were good enough to win the EGHS holiday tournament yet again.
Following a nearly week-long layoff from game action for the December holiday break, Orange’s girl’s basketball team returned to the court the afternoon of Thursday, December 28 at the Eastern Alamance Holiday Hoopla tournament. Orange won its first game in the tournament over Burlington’s Williams High School, and then suffered a 43-35 loss to Eastern Alamance. In the third place game the evening of December 30, the Panthers defeated Big 8 Conference rival Northern Durham, 48-44, for a third place overall finish.
Wednesday, December 30 was a special day in the life of Orange girl’s soccer star Kayla Hodges, as she signed a letter of intent to take her talents to Elon University. Hodges signed her letter alongside her parents, younger brother, as well as her first cousin, OHS multi-sport standout Payton Wilson.
The Nash Dash winner’s trophy is surprisingly elegant, as a running man figurine holding faux flowers is a feature among various items hot-glued together, assembled atop a trophy base, all ultimately spray painted gold to create a 3-foot tall masterpiece.
Dorothy C. DiProfio, 81, long time resident of Graham, died Thursday at Alamance Regional Medical Center alongside family.
Thomas “Tom” Lawson Kale died peacefully at The Foley Center on November 4, 2017 in Blowing Rock, NC at the age of 91.
Mrs. Lona Mae Walker Lewis, age 79, and a resident of Durham, NC passed away peacefully into heaven on Thursday, October 5, 2017. Mae had battled multiple health problems for some time but was still happy and cheerful through it all. Mae was surrounded by her beloved family during her final moments. Mae’s faith in Jesus Christ, acquired as a young child, guided her life’s work and choices and sustained her during significant health challenges.
William Calvin Ray, 90, of Cedar Grove, NC, passed away on October 11, 2017. He was born in Red Springs, NC on April 22, 1927 and grew up in Pender County. Bill moved to Orange County in 1948 to work as a fixer in Efland Hosiery Mill. He started dairy farming in 1954 and founded Eno River Farm in 1964 where he raised registered Angus and Hereford cattle, as well as tobacco, corn, and soybeans.
